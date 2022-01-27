Tata Nexon Sales Grow By 89% In December 2021 – 12,899 Units Sold

Tata Nexon registered a Year-on-Year sales growth of 88.72 per cent in December 2021, the highest of all compact SUVs in the Indian market

Tata Motors has been enjoying a lot of success in the Indian market in recent times, and the best-selling model in the brand’s lineup is Nexon. In December 2021, the manufacturer sold a total of 12,899 units of Nexon in the Indian market, which made it the best-selling compact SUV during that month.

This is a sales growth of 88.72 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis when compared to the SUV’s sales during the same month last year – 6,835 units sold in December 2020. In November 2021, a total of 10,096 units of Tata Nexon were sold in the Indian market, which translates to a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth of 27.76 per cent in December 2021.

Tata Nexon has three powertrain options on offer – a petrol unit, a diesel unit, and an electric unit. The petrol motor is a 1.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 engine, with 120 PS and 170 Nm on tap. The diesel mill is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 engine, which belts out 110 PS and 260 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT on both powerplants.

The electric powertrain option comprises a 30.2 kWh battery paired with a single electric motor on the front axle, rated at 129 PS and 245 Nm. Tata Motors is planning to launch a long-range version of Nexon EV soon, which is speculated to be available with a 40 kWh battery pack. This long-range version will be sold alongside the current (standard-range) version of the electric SUV.

Also, Tata Motors is planning to launch a coupe version of Nexon in the coming years. This new model will be longer in size, thus making it a direct rival to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, etc. This new SUV is expected to arrive first in an EV avatar, followed later by IC engine versions (1.5L turbo-petrol engine and 1.5L turbo-diesel engine expected).

Currently, Tata Nexon is priced from Rs. 7.39 lakh to Rs. 12.04 lakh for the petrol version, Rs. 9.69 lakh to Rs. 13.34 lakh for the diesel version, and Rs. 14.29 lakh to Rs. 16.90 lakh for the electric version.

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, New Delhi