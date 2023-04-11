Tata Nexon Reaches 5 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Tata Nexon has reached five lakh sales in just over five and a half years; currently the best-selling model for the brand

Tata Motors has today announced the rollout of the 5,00,000th unit of the Nexon from its Ranjangaon manufacturing unit in Pune – marking a significant milestone for the compact SUV. The five-seater made its market debut in September 2017 and thus the new feat has been reached in just over five and a half years. More impressively, the last one lakh units were achieved in just under seven months.

The Nexon has been a consistent seller for the homegrown auto major in recent years and since the arrival of the facelift in early 2020, its popularity only grew big time. Currently, the Tata Nexon is priced at Rs. 7.80 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 14.35 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom).

It derives power from a 1.2L three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine. The former produces a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm of peak torque while the latter is good enough to generate 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both powertrains are paired with a manual transmission as standard while a six-speed AMT is an option.

The sub-four-metre SUV competes against Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. It is packed with features on the inside such as a touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument console, a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control, cruise control, etc.

One of the key selling points for the Nexon is its build quality as it has a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars. The EV derivative of the Nexon is also performing well in sales as it’s the country’s best-selling passenger electric vehicle and its range was expanded with the Max variant a while ago.

Tata is developing a heavily updated version of the Nexon, which is expected to hit showrooms in the third quarter of this calendar year. The design is heavily inspired by the Curvv concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and the interior will get a host of changes too. It could be powered by a new 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine developing around 125 PS.