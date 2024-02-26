Tata Nexon Range To Expand With 3 New Additions – CNG & Dark Edition

Tata will expand the Nexon’s range with the inclusion of the Dark Editions and CNG technology in India

Tata Motors celebrated a major achievement a few weeks ago as the 6,00,000th unit of the Nexon compact SUV was rolled out of production from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. The five-seater has emerged as the top-selling SUV in the country in recent times and accomplished this feat in under seven years since its introduction.

The Nexon was first launched in 2017 and it received a big update in early 2020. Late last year, the facelifted Nexon made its debut with comprehensive changes inside and out. The range will further be expanded with the inclusion of Dark Editions in the coming weeks while the CNG version is also in the pipeline. Here we have explained about them:

1. Tata Nexon Dark Edition & Nexon EV Dark Edition:

Scheduled for an early March 2024 debut, Tata Motors is set to launch the 2024 Nexon Dark Edition, built upon the recently refreshed Nexon model. This compact SUV will come in various variants and will offer a choice between a 1.2L petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine, accompanied by both manual and automatic transmission selections.

The exterior design will feature a dark-themed aesthetic, incorporating several black finishes and Dark Edition badges, the theme that will extend into the interior design as well. At the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi, Tata unveiled the Nexon EV Dark Edition and it will also go on sale, likely in the coming weeks in India.

2. Tata Nexon CNG:

The global unveiling of the Nexon iCNG concept took place at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 as well. Building on the momentum of the recently updated Nexon, Tata Motors has integrated the twin-cylinder technology, first showcased in the Altroz and Punch at the 2023 Auto Expo. While the brand initially introduced iCNG technology with the Tiago and Tigor in January 2022, the debut of twin-cylinder tech without compromising boot space has sparked significant interest.

The Nexon iCNG Concept made history as India’s first car featuring turbo twin-cylinder technology. With an underbody spare wheel solution, the Nexon iCNG offers approximately 230 litres of usable boot volume. Its dual cylinders are aligned parallel to each other. Thanks to the underfloor boot storage, the cylinders are neatly tucked away, almost invisible.