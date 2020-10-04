Tata Nexon Posts Highest Monthly Sales Yet In September 2020

Tata Nexon garnered 6,007 units in September 2020 as against 2,842 units during the same period last year with 111 per cent growth

Tata Motors debuted the facelifted version of the Nexon earlier this year and it was accompanied by the Tiago and Tigor updates with cosmetic revisions and addition of new features. The Indian manufacturer has been posting tremendous sales volumes in recent months, as evident from its three digit growth as it comfortably seats in third position.

In September 2020, Tata garnered a total of 21,200 units as against 8,097 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year growth of 162 per cent and compared to the previous month when 18,583 units were recorded, an MoM sales increase of 14 per cent was encountered and more such tally can be expected in the remaining months of this CY.

The Tiago, Nexon and Altroz, which was also launched in January 2020, have been the consistent trio in registering sales volumes for Tata. The compact SUV, in particular, posted its highest monthly sales tally last month as 6,007 units were sold against 2,842 units in September 2019 with a massive 111 per cent growth.

It finished fourth in its segment’s standings behind the newly launched Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue. The facelifted Nexon features new diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels, sleeker projector headlamps, redesigned bumper with C-shaped fog lamp housing, revised front grille and air takes, tri-arrow inserts and a mildly updated rear.

The cabin comes equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, flat-bottom steering wheel, engine start/stop button, automatic AC, digital instrument cluster, etc. The Global NCAP 5-star rated Nexon is one of the safest compact SUVs money can buy and is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine.

The three-cylinder petrol motor develops a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm of peak torque as the power figure has been increased by 10 PS in its BSVI avatar. The diesel engine produces 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both the engines are connected to a six-speed manual as standard or a six-speed AMT as an option.