Tata Motors has a slew of new products waiting in the pipeline pertaining to ICE portfolio and EV range. Besides announcing the establishment of an EV-only subsidiary called TPEML (Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited) recently, Tata is working on as many as three new platforms: a skateboard, a Sigma and one based on existing ICE architecture.

The homegrown manufacturer currently has a void between Nexon and Harrier. The former is a sub-four-metre SUV while the latter measures nearly 4.6 metres. The 4.3-metre long midsize five-seater SUVs are highly popular in the last few years and the segment could be targeted by Tata with a Nexon based coupe SUV under the Blackbird project that is said to be revived.

The IC-engined Tata Nexon sits on the X1 architecture and it will be modified to develop the upcoming midsize SUV that will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Gloster, Nissan Kicks and others. The Nexon SUV coupe will more likely be sold in petrol, diesel and BEV guises upon arrival in the coming years.

As for the styling, the midsize SUV will have a different front fascia and rear end despite sharing some body panels and other bits with the Nexon. It will boast longer rear doors and the wheelbase will be increased by around 50 mm with the overall length standing at 4.3 metres. Under the bonnet, a new 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine will be utilised.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is derived from Nexon’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron unit that develops 120 PS maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque. It is expected to produce around 160 PS and before the midsize SUV coupe, the powertrain could debut in the Harrier and its three-row sibling, the Safari.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder oil-burner will more likely be the more powerful version of the Revotorq mill found in the Nexon and it currently produces 110 PS and 260 Nm. We can expect both manual and automatic transmissions to be available and they will stick by the BSVI Stage 2 emission standards, as a launch is possible only after 2023.

