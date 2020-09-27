Tata Nexon Gets A New EMI Scheme, Starting At Just Rs. 5,999 Per Month

Apart from the new EMI offer, Tata Motors has other financial schemes available as well for the Nexon, apart from the regular discounts

Tata Motors seems to be on a roll lately; the brand’s popularity in the Indian market seems to be steadily increasing. The company recently introduced new trim levels for the Nexon and Harrier, and there are more launches planned for the near future, including new vehicles as well as new variants of the existing lineup. Tata has also been offering plenty of deals and discounts on its cars, to keep the sales momentum going.

To attract customers, Tata Motors is offering a lucrative finance scheme on the Nexon. The SUV is available for as low as Rs. 5,999 per month, but there’s a catch. This low-cost EMI is only applicable during the first six months, after which the EMI amount will increase, and keep gradually increasing over time, throughout a loan period of five years. Near the end of the tenure, customers can choose to re-finance the remaining amount once again.

Other than that, Tata also has other interesting finance options for the Nexon, like 100 per cent on-road funding (with zero down payment). Customers can also avail an EMI holiday for six months, wherein only the monthly interest is serviceable. These deals do seem extremely attractive, and you can contact your local Tata dealership for more details.

The Nexon is available with two engine options – a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. The former is capable of developing 120 PS and 170 Nm, while the latter has 110 PS and 260 Nm on tap. Both these powerplants can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT. The Nexon also has a lot of premium features and equipment on offer.

The Tata crossover offers LED DRLs, projector headlamps, LED taillights, dual-tone alloy wheels, and a dual-tone roof option. The cabin is spacious as well as stylish, with automatic climate control, fully-digital instrument cluster, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, steering-mounted controls, power windows, power-adjustable ORVMs available. You also get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Android Auto, Apple Carplay, and iRA connected car tech.

Of course, safety is the forte of the Tata Nexon, with dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, traction control, hill-hold assist, etc. on offer. It is also the most affordable vehicle in its segment to offer a sunroof (XM (S) trim, at Rs. 8.36 lakh). The price of the Nexon ranges from Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 11.34 lakh for the petrol models, and Rs. 8.44 lakh to Rs. 12.69 lakh for the diesel models.