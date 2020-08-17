Tata Nexon Facelift’s Clay Model Reveals Different Design Before Getting Approval

The clay model of the facelifted Tata Nexon posted by Pratap Bose reveals many changes to the front fascia and the rear

Tata Motors introduced the facelifted version of the Nexon compact SUV along with the updated Tiago and Tigor in the first month of 2020. It sticks by the homegrown manufacturer’s strategy of constantly upgrading its product to keep them fresh for new customers. Based on the Impact Design 2.0, Tata redesigned the front fascia of the Nexon with many changes.

The sharper front end with sleeker headlamps, front grille, edgier bonnet structure, sportier bumpers with new fog lamps, tri-arrow inserts, newly designed alloy wheels and tweaks to the tail lamps as well as other design elements are notable changes. Generally, the styling philosophy of a particular model goes through several stages before getting the nod for production.

It would always be fascinating to see during the reveals about the directions and lengths in which companies go to create a new car from scratch. Pratap Bose, Vice President, Global Design, Tata Motors recently posted pictures of the Nexon facelift’s clay model that was designed for final approval and as you can see in the images, the end product is not something we see on showrooms.

Before it entered production, some of the design details had to be adjusted and we are curious to know whether you are a fan of the final production model or the clay model. The silver finished fog lamp housing and tri-arrow pattern were given a miss in the clay model and it rides on 16-inch alloy wheels as the pre-facelifted Nexon.

At the back, there was a lot going on as reflector positioning on the bumper and the scuff plates are different in the production version. Currently, the compact SUV continues to be the third best-selling model in the hotly contested segment and is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo Revotron petrol and a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine with manual and AMT transmission options.

It boasts of a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, digital instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, automatic climate control and so on.