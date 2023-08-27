2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Spied Inside Out – Clearest Pictures Yet

2023 Tata Nexon facelift will go on sale on September 14 in India along with its EV sibling, the Nexon EV facelift

Tata Motors will introduce the facelifted version of the Nexon compact SUV and the heavily updated Nexon EV on September 14, 2023 in the domestic market. The Nexon brand has become a household name in a short span of time and is currently one of the best-selling SUVs in the country, often topping the sales charts in its ICE and EV guises.

The 2023 Tata Nexon has been caught testing multiple times on public roads and here we have brought you the clearest pictures of the production model. The five-seater made its market debut back in 2017 and it received a significant update in early 2020. The upcoming model marks a major shift in the design language and the interior will be more upscale as well.

The sub-four-metre SUV gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior. The image you see here gives you a clear indication of the revisions made to the rear. It features a full-width horizontal LED light bar that stretches out to form a Y-shaped LED tail lamp signature on each end. The updated rear bumper gains new inserts and the C-shaped trim houses the vertical reflectors and reverse lights.

Other visual updates are a tweaked tailgate with evenly spaced NEXON wording in a bold format and a faux rear skid plate. Just like the rear, the front fascia will be heavily inspired by the Curvv concept as a split headlamp cluster, sleek LED DRLs, wider air inlet and redesigned bumper will be available while the alloy wheels will be all-new as well.

The purple body colour you see here will be a brand new addition too. The cabin features a new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with a backlit Tata logo in the middle. The less use of physical buttons will make the 2023 Nexon more premium and it will be complemented by the revised dashboard and centre console, updated HVAC vents and the use of more upmarket surface trims and materials.

The purple finish on the lower portion of the dashboard and the colour co-ordinated seats are other highlights along with faux carbon fibre trims, a touch-based panel for HVAC controls, a larger 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with new UI, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 10.25-inch instrument console, wireless charger, a 360-degree camera system, six airbags, etc will be on offer.

As for the performance, the 2023 Tata Nexon will continue to be equipped with the 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines. The former will get two new transmission options: a five-speed MT and a seven-speed DCT. They will accompany the existing six-speed MT and AMT while the diesel mill will be paired with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AMT.