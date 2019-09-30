2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Spied Testing In India Again, Launch Soon

A test mule of the facelifted Tata Nexon was spied testing in Leh with other Tata cars wearing heavy camouflage

It is no secret that Tata has been working on a facelift of the Tata Nexon. Recent spy shots of the sub-4m SUV hint at a redesigned front fascia with new headlamps already visible. The Nexon facelift is also likely to get a new design at the rear, and a refreshed interior with the addition of new features.

Apart from the styling, the Nexon facelift will also be BS6-compliant. The current engines on offer with the Nexon include a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit which makes 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with identical 110 PS power, but 260 Nm of torque. It also gets an optional 6-speed AMT with three driving modes – city, eco and sport. Nexon will likely retain the engines on offer with the pre-facelift model.

A JTP performance version of Nexon facelift is also likely on the cards like the Tiago and Tigor. Expect the JTP version to get more aggressive styling than the facelift Tata is also said to be working on an electric version of the Nexon, which will likely be showcased at the Auto Expo next year.

Safety features like dual-front airbags, ISOFIX mounts for the child seat, ABS with EBD, cornering stability control, front fog lamps with cornering assistance, voice warning for various alerts and front seatbelt reminder along with Tata’s rigid body and design, make the Nexon the safest car produced and sold in India, with a Global NCAP rating of 5 stars.

Tata Nexon currently is priced from Rs. 6.58 lakh for the entry-level XE trim up to Rs. 11.1 lakh for the top diesel automatic variant XZA+ Dual Tone (ex-showroom).

With a rise in competition from new rivals in the sub-4m segment like Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, and a drop of around 50% YoY sales, the Nexon is in dire need of a refresh. Its other rivals are the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza which is due to receive a facelift soon and Ford EcoSport.