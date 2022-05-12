Tata Nexon EV Vs Hyundai Kona Electric Vs MG ZS EV- Price Comparison

Here, we have a detailed price comparison between Tata Nexon EV (including Nexon EV Max), Hyundai Kona Electric, and MG ZS EV

Tata Motors has finally launched the long-range version of Nexon EV in the Indian market. Named Nexon EV Max, the new version gets a larger battery pack (40.5 kWh, with a claimed range of 437 km) and a more powerful electric motor (143 PS and 250 Nm).

Apart from that, the new ‘Max’ variants also get some additional features, including an illuminated rotary drive selector (with park mode), an electronic parking brake, cabin air purifier, ventilated seats, cruise control, hill-hold assist, and ESP. It even gets smartwatch integration for added convenience.

Also, it gets a new beige and black interior theme, and dual-tone exterior colours are offered as standard. Along with Pristine White and Daytona Grey, a new paint option has been added here – Intensi-Teal – which remains exclusive to Nexon EV Max.

As for the standard Tata Nexon EV, it remains unchanged for now. It continues to be powered by a 30.2 kWh battery (claimed range of 312 km), connected to a single electric motor (129 PS and 245 Nm). We might see updates to it as well soon, although we’re not sure what and when.

Tata Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max do not have any direct rivals in the Indian market. Its closest rivals would be Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV, both of which are significantly more expensive. The price comparison between these three electric SUVs has been provided below.

Tata Nexon EV Vs Hyundai Kona Electric Vs MG ZS EV Tata Nexon EV Hyundai Kona Electric MG ZS EV Rs. 14.79 lakh (XM) Rs. 23.84 lakh (Premium) Rs. 22.0 lakh (Excite) Rs. 16.20 lakh (XZ Plus) Rs. 24.03 lakh (Premium Dual-tone) Rs. 25.88 lakh (Exclusive) Rs. 16.49 lakh (XZ Plus Dark) – – Rs. 17.20 lakh (XZ Plus Lux) – – Rs. 17.40 lakh (XZ Plux Dark) – – Rs. 17.74 lakh (Max XZ Plus) – – Rs. 18.24 lakh (Max XZ Plus – Fast charger) – – Rs. 18.74 lakh (Max XZ Plus Lux) – – Rs. 19.24 lakh (Max XZ Plus Lux – Fast charger) – –

Hyundai Kona EV draws power from a 39.2 kWh battery (claimed range of 452 km), paired with a single electric motor (136 PS and 395 Nm). As for MG ZS EV, it gets a significantly larger battery – 50.3 kWh (claimed range of 461 km) – and a more powerful motor – 176.8 PS and 280 Nm.