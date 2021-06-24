Tata Nexon EV Updated With New Infotainment System & Alloy Wheels

Tata Nexon EV now gets the same 5-spoke alloy wheels and knob-less infotainment system as the petrol- and diesel-powered Nexon

Tata Motors has silently updated the Nexon EV, and the electric SUV features two major changes. The first change is the new design for the alloy wheels, and the second one is the removal of buttons and dials from the infotainment system. Tata had also rolled out these updates on the petrol/diesel-powered Nexon earlier this year.

The 7-inch infotainment touchscreen remains unchanged though, offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. It also gets ZConnect tech, which offers over 35 connected features. The equipment list remains unchanged as well; the Nexon EV gets features like automatic climate control, all power windows, keyless entry and go, cooled glove box, hands-free tailgate, etc.

The new alloy wheels are still 16-inch machine-cut units but feature a five-spoke design. These are offered on the XZ+ and XZ+LUX variants, while the XM trim gets steel wheels with wheel caps. Other than that, the exterior design remains completely unchanged. The vehicle continues to offer aggressive-looking headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, black plastic cladding all around, and LED taillights.

The electric SUV also gets a semi-digital instrument console, with an analogue speedometer and a 7-inch TFT MID. The vehicle also gets rear AC vents, rear-seat centre armrest, adjustable headrests, dual front airbags, ISOFIX mounts, central locking, child safety locks, anti-theft alarm, stability control, follow-me-home headlamps, etc.

The Nexon EV also gets light blue exterior highlights, under the front grille, no the window sills, and on the tailgate, as opposed to the ceramic white highlights on the IC-engined Nexon. Powering the Nexon EV is a 3-phase synchronous motor, rated at a peak power of 129 PS and a maximum torque of 245 Nm. The motor is connected to a 30.2 kWh battery, which is good for an ARAI-tested driving range of 312 km.

The price of the Tata Nexon EV remains unchanged following these updates. The ‘XM’ variant is priced at Rs. 13.99 lakh, while the ‘XZ+’ and ‘XZ+LUX’ trims have a price tag of Rs. 15.56 lakh and Rs. 16.56 lakh, respectively (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).