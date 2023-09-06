Tata Nexon EV To Make Its Market Position Stronger With Facelift – Here’s Why

The launch of the upcoming Nexon EV Facelift will help Tata Motors cement its position as the leader in India’s electric passenger vehicle market

Tata Motors, a pioneer in India’s electric vehicle (EV) landscape, is gearing up to reinforce its presence in the electric mobility segment with the eagerly anticipated Tata Nexon EV facelift. With significant enhancements both in design and technology, the Nexon EV facelift promises to make a lasting impact on the Indian EV market.

Tata Nexon EV is scheduled to be unveiled on September 7, with multiple teasers giving us glimpses of what to expect. The design will be the same as the recently revealed Nexon facelift (ICE model), albeit with a few electrifying differences. The Nexon EV showcases connected LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and a distinct front grille design, setting it apart from its ICE sibling. The vertically stacked LED headlights add to the contemporary aesthetics.

One of the standout alterations in the Nexon EV facelift is the introduction of the “Nexon.EV” badge prominently placed on the rear tailgate. This branding shift signifies Tata’s commitment to reshaping the narrative around electric mobility and underlines the company’s innovative approach in the evolving EV landscape.

Inside the cabin, the Nexon.EV facelift will inherit the interior design of its ICE counterpart, with a sleek and minimalist dashboard. The centrepiece is a widescreen 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complemented by touch-based HVAC controls, a digital instrument cluster, and an updated two-spoke steering wheel with integrated controls. These enhancements offer an enriching driving experience while embracing advanced technology.

Tata Motors has set ambitious goals in the EV sector. The company has already achieved a remarkable milestone of 1 lakh EV sales in the last five years and anticipates reaching the 2 lakh sales mark in 2024. Interestingly, the homegrown carmaker expects 50% of its sales to consist of electric vehicles by 2030.

Tata Nexon EV is the best-selling electric vehicle in the Indian market, and with the upcoming facelift bringing in design updates and equipment upgrades, it is expected to become even more popular. This electric SUV will help the manufacturer reaffirm its position as the leader in India’s electric vehicle revolution, offering consumers not just a vehicle but a vision for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable tomorrow.