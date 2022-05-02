Tata Nexon EV Long-Range Spied Testing Again Ahead Of Launch

The updated Tata Nexon EV will likely be available in standard-range and long-range versions, with a 30.2 kWh and a 40 kWh battery, respectively

Tata Motors is planning to roll out an update for Nexon EV in the Indian market, likely very soon. The updated electric SUV has recently been spied once again on Indian streets, covered mostly with camouflage wrap. There don’t seem to be any changes to the rear section of the vehicle, as seen in these spy pictures.

The spy video, credited to Srikrishna Murthy Kundurthy, also gives us a little peek into the cabin of the test model. There don’t seem to be any noticeable changes here; the dual-tone interior theme with blue highlights remains unchanged, and the free-standing touchscreen infotainment system also doesn’t seem to have any changes in the hardware department.

That said, Tata Nexon EV is expected to get a few additional features over the existing version, like ventilated seats, auto-dimming IRVM, adjustable regenerative braking, cruise control, park mode, ESP, etc. The biggest change would be the addition of a larger battery option, speculated to be a 40 kWh battery pack, which will improve the driving range of the electric SUV quite significantly.

The larger battery option will be available on Tata Nexon EV’s upcoming long-range version, which will go on sale alongside the current (standard-range) version, which gets a 30.2 kWh battery. Also, a more powerful electric motor (136 PS instead of 129 PS) will likely be offered on the updated Tata Nexon EV.

With EV charging infrastructure improving steadily, we expect the demand for electric vehicles to continue to grow. Tata currently leads the EV space in the Indian car market, and apart from the upcoming Nexon EV update, the manufacturer has a few other electric models in the works, slated to arrive within the next few years.

Tata Nexon EV is currently priced from Rs. 14.54 lakh to Rs. 17.15 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The updated Nexon EV will be priced slightly higher for the standard-range version, and significantly higher for the long-range version. In fact, the latter could become a rival to Hyundai Kona Electric.