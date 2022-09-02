Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.50 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition comes with exterior and interior enhancements over the regular variant and is offered in three trims

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the Nexon EV Jet Edition in the domestic market and it has its prices start at Rs. 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been made available in both Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max variants. The homegrown auto major introduced the Nexon EV Max a few months ago with a larger battery pack and a longer driving range.

The Nexon EV is currently the best-selling passenger electric vehicle in the country and last month, the brand recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 3,845 units. Compared to the same period last year, a huge YoY positive volume growth of 276 per cent was noted. While the XZ+ Lux Prime Jet costs Rs. 17.50 lakh, the XZ+ Lux Max Jet is priced at Rs. 19.54 lakh and the range-topping model is priced at Rs. 20.04 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The exterior of the 2022 Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition comes with a host of visual enhancements compared to the regular variant. It features a new Starlight exterior shade as the earthy bronze body colour and the silver roof give a sporty vibe to the electric compact SUV. You could also notice a set of 16-inch diamond cut jet black alloy wheels.

The interior gains a more premium oyster white and granite black theme along with ventilated seats at the front. Other highlights of the Nexon EV Jet Edition are ‘techno-steel’ bronze finished dashboard mid-pad alongside piano black accents on the centre console. The features list also boasts an electric sunroof and ‘jeweled’ control knob.

The Nexon EV Max has an ARAI certified claimed driving range of 437 km on a single charge utilising an IP67 rated Lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor. The fast charging capability enables zero to 80 per cent charge time in just 56 minutes.

Other equipment highlights are a wireless charger, ESP (Electronic Stability Program) with i-VBAC for improved dynamics, multi-drive modes, cruise control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Roll Over Mitigation, Brake Disc Wiping and Hydraulic Fading Compensation, EPB with Auto Hold, disc brakes on all four wheels, etc.