Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition Spotted Sans Camo, Launch Soon

Tata Motors is planning to launch Dark Edition trims of a few of its products, and the list includes the Nexon EV as well

Tata Motors is planning to launch Dark Edition variants of the Nexon and the Altroz in the Indian market soon. But recent reports have confirmed, the brand is preparing to launch a Dark Edition trim of the Nexon EV as well. Recently, pictures of the Nexon EV Dark Edition have surfaced over the internet, and the electric SUV surely looks exciting in an all-black paint scheme.

While the addition of the Atlas Black paint scheme is the most noticeable change, the Nexon EV gets fewer Teal Blue inserts this time. Moreover, the window lines and the humanity line are all finished in a black shade. However, small inserts in the Teal Blue colour can be seen around the reflectors on the rear bumper and the fog lamp housings on the front bumper.

A ‘#DARK’ badge is also placed on the front quarter panel. The Nexon EV Dark Edition in these images gets a set of 5-spoke alloy wheels, which are finished in a darker shade of grey. Also, the Nexon badges are darkened to reduce the use of chrome.

On the inside, the upholstery has been redone as well. The beige and silver theme is now gone. The Nexon EV Dark Edition in the above images gets a black theme for the cabin. The seats are upholstered in black fabric too, and the dashboard follows a similar suit. Some Teal Blue inserts, however, can be seen in the cabin.

Tata Motors has also made a new commercial banner for the Nexon EV Dark Edition. Over its regular counterpart, the Nexon EV Dark Edition may invite a premium of around Rs. 20,000. Sadly, the official launch date of this particular trim is not yet known. Additionally, the home-grown brand is planning to launch Dark Edition variants of the Altroz and Nexon as well.

Talking of the specifications, the Nexon EV runs on a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which sends charge to a permanent magnet type DC motor. With this setup, the Nexon EV boasts a peak power output of 129 PS and max torque of 245 Nm. It has a claimed driving range of 312 km, but in real-world conditions, the Nexon EV can do over 200 km in a single charge with ease.