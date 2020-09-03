Tata Nexon EV Beats MG ZS, Hyundai Kona Electric Again In August 2020

Tata Nexon EV claims to have a driving range of 312 km as it comes equipped with a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack

Recently, Tata Motors announced the roll out of the 1,000th Nexon EV from its production lines in Pune and it has become the highly attractive passenger electric vehicle ever since it went on sale. It was launched alongside a slew of updated products from Tata and the all-new Altroz premium hatchback earlier this year.

The most affordable zero-emission SUV in India costs just over Rs. 1.2 lakh when compared to the top-spec diesel variant of the regular IC-engined Nexon. The base Nexon EV XM is priced at Rs. 13.99 lakh and it costs Rs. 14.99 lakh for XZ Plus and Rs. 15.99 lakh for XZ Plus LUX variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

In August 2020, Tata sold 296 units of the Nexon EV across the country while MG retailed 119 units of the ZS EV and Hyundai with 26 units of the globally popular Kona Electric. The volume numbers of the Nexon EV have steadily been increasing in recent months as 78 units were recorded in May, 188 units in June and 286 units in July 2020.

The competitors could not do as much though as Tata Motors claims that the Nexon EV has more than 60 per cent market share in the electric vehicle space this FY. Based on the facelifted Nexon in terms of design, the homegrown manufacturer has given exterior enhancements like blue accents to differentiate itself from the regular IC-engined sibling.

Moreover, the features list of the Nexon EV also replicates that of the regular Nexon. Part of the Nexon EV’s rise in popularity is down to the driving range it offers that is more ideal for driving around the cities between charges. It comes equipped with a Lithium-ion battery pack having 30.2 kWh capacity.

It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 127 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque while the zero to 100 kmph is claimed in under ten seconds. The certified driving range of the Tata Nexon EV stands at 312 km and it takes up to nine hours to charge back to full capacity using the standard charger.

Additionally, the DC fast charger helps in reducing the time from zero to 80 per cent to less than an hour.