Tata Nexon Crosses 3 Lakh Production Milestone, New Variants Launched

Tata Motors has rolled out the 3,00,000th unit of Nexon from its Ranjangaon plant, and new trims of the SUV have been launched in celebration

Tata Motors has announced that its Ranjangaon manufacturing facility has crossed the 3-Lakh unit production milestone for the Nexon SUV. The 2 lakh production milestone was achieved back in June 2021, and since then, the little crossover has managed to increase its popularity in the Indian market significantly. In fact, it was the fourth highest-selling SUV in India last year!

To commemorate this milestone, the brand has launched new variants for the SUV; Tata Nexon now gets the following additional trims – XZ+ (P)/XZA+ (P) and XZ+ (HS)/XZA+ (HS) – available in both petrol and diesel guise. These new variants will be available in the Dark Edition version as well. Also, a new Royal Blue paint scheme has been introduced.

The XZ+(P) and XZA+(P) variants get additional features, like ventilated seats, an air purifier, and auto-dimming IRVM, along with Premium Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery. As for the XZ+(HS) and XZA+(HS) variants, the additional features available here include an air purifier. These new features were recently introduced to the range in the Kaziranga Edition of the SUV.

With this, Tata Nexon now has a total of 22 petrol variants and 18 diesel variants on offer, spanning a wide price range. Not only that, but the SUV is available in an all-electric version as well – Nexon EV – which is currently the best-selling electric car in the Indian market, with over 13,500 units sold to date, as per the manufacturer’s official statement.

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. had this to say at the occasion, “It is indeed a moment of pride to witness the roll – out of the 3,00,000th Tata Nexon – a landmark product in the turnaround of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. Being an integral part of the New Forever range, brand Nexon has successfully established its popularity in the compact SUV segment since its launch in 2017 and has become a part of many families.”

He also said, “Adding to the popularity of the ICE variant, the Nexon EV too has created a niche for itself and has gained immense recognition from its customers.” The starting prices of the new variants are as follows: XZ+(P) from Rs. 11,58,900, XZA+(P) from Rs. 12,23,900, XZ+(HS) from Rs. 10,86,800, and XZA+(HS) from Rs. 11,51,800.