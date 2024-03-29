Tata Nexon AMT Base Trim Launched At Rs. 10 L – Rs. 1.7 L Cheaper

Tata has added five new variants to the Nexon compact SUV’s lineup, equipped with the six-speed AMT transmission

Tata Motors introduced the facelifted Nexon in September 2023 and now its range has been expanded with the inclusion of new variants, equipped with AMT transmission. The AMT-spec Tata Nexon now costs Rs. 10 lakh for the base Smart+ variant while two Pure and as many Pure S AMT variants have been added to the lineup to offer more buying choices to the customers.

The Pure petrol AMT is priced at Rs. 10.50 lakh – Rs. 50,000 more than the entry-level Smart+ AMT. The 2024 Tata Nexon diesel AMT costs Rs. 11.80 lakh while the Pure S carries a sticker tag of Rs. 11 lakh for petrol and Rs. 12.30 lakh for diesel (all prices, ex-showroom). The new more accessible variants are certainly welcoming considering that car prices are increasing big time.

Compared to the launch prices of the Nexon facelift, the new entry-level AMT variant is Rs. 1.7 lakh cheaper than the Creative AMT while the diesel AMT is 1.2 lakh more affordable. The 2024 Tata Nexon Smart+ is packed with features including six airbags, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Other highlights are ESC (Electronic Stability Control), a four-speaker audio system, LED Daytime Running Lights, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and electrically adjustable ORVMs. The Pure variant, on the other hand, comes with air conditioning vents at the rear, full LED headlamps and tail lamps, capacitive climatic controls, a four-inch digital console, etc.

Along with the features in the Pure variant, the Pure S gains an electric sunroof, electrochromic rearview mirror, automatic headlights and wipers and so on. With no performance changes, the 2024 Tata Nexon continues to be equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel mill.

The former produces a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 115 PS and 260 Nm. Both powertrains are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT transmission. The gasoline mill can also be had with a five-speed MT and a seven-speed DCT with paddle shifting function.