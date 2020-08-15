Tata Nexon & Altroz Priced Hiked, New Price List Inside [August 2020]

Tata Nexon goes on to rival the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue etc while the Altroz puts up against the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and other premium hatchbacks

Tata Motors launched the Altroz in the Indian market at the beginning of this year, whereas the Nexon received a mid-life refresh at the same time. Tata priced the Altroz from Rs 5.29 lakh onwards, while the Nexon facelift was launched at a starting price of Rs 6.95 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

However, the manufacturer has now hiked the prices of both the cars. Here is an updated price list of the Altroz, as against the previous prices that the car was retailed at –

Altroz Variants New Price Old Price XE Petrol Rs 5.44 lakh Rs 5.29 lakh XM Petrol Rs 6.3 lakh Rs 6.15 lakh XZ Petrol Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 6.84 lakh XZ (O) Petrol Rs 7.75 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh XE Diesel Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh XM Diesel Rs 7.9Rs lakh Rs 7.75 lakh XT Diesel Rs 8.59 lakh Rs 8.44 lakh XZ Diesel Rs 9.19 lakh Rs 9.04 lakh XZ (O) Diesel Rs 9.35 lakh Rs 9.29 lakh

Tata has hiked the prices of the top-end XZ (O) trim by Rs 6,000, while the other variants are now Rs 15,000 more expensive. However, the entry-level XE Diesel variant has received no price hike. That being said, the Altroz will now be offered at a base price of Rs 5.44 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 9.35 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel trim.

Let’s also take a look at the updated price list of the Nexon, as compared to its older prices –

Nexon Petrol Variants New Price XE Rs 6,99,900 XM Rs 7,84,500 XMA Rs 8,44,500 XZ Rs 8,84,500 XZ+ Rs 9,64,500 XZ+ Dual Tone Rs 9,84,500 XZ+ S Rs 10,24,500 XZA+ Rs 10,24,500 XZA+ Dual Tone Rs 10,44,500 XZ+ S Dual Tone Rs 10,44,500 XZ+ (O) Rs 10,54,500 XZ+ (O) Dual Tone Rs 10,74,500 XZA+ S Rs 10,84,500 XZA+ S Dual Tone Rs 11,04,500 XZA+ (O) Rs 11,14,500 XZA+ (O) Dual Tone Rs 11,34,500

The petrol-powered Nexon is now offered at a base price of Rs 6,99,900, going all the way up to Rs 11,34,500 for the top-end trim. On the other hand, the diesel variants of the Tata sub-4m SUV will now be retailed between Rs 8.45 lakh to Rs 12.70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Nexon Diesel Variants New Price XE Rs 8,45,000 XM Rs 9,20,000 XMA Rs 9,80,000 XZ Rs 10,20,000 XZ+ Rs 11,00,000 XZ+ Dual Tone Rs 11,20,000 XZ+ S Rs 11,60,000 XZA+ Rs 11,60,000 XZ+ S Dual Tone Rs 11,80,000 XZA+ Dual Tone Rs 11,80,000 XZ+ (O) Rs 11,90,000 XZ+ (O) Dual Tone Rs 12,10,000 XZA+ S Rs 12,20,000 XZA+ S Dual Tone Rs 12,40,000 XZA+ (O) Rs 12,50,000 XZA+ (O) Dual Tone Rs 12,70,000

Powering the Tata Altroz are two engines, i.e. 1.2-litre, three-cylinder NA petrol, and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel unit. The petrol engine is rated at 86 PS/113 Nm, while the diesel engine puts out 90 PS power and 200 Nm torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard for now.

The Nexon is also offered with two powertrains – a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol unit producing 120 PS of maximum power, along with 170 Nm of peak torque; as well as a 1.5-litre oil burner which generates 110 PS and 260 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 6-speed AMT with both the engines.