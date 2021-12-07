Tata Motors Year-End Discounts [Dec 2021] – Tiago, Nexon, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors is offering deals and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 45,000 on its passenger vehicles this December

This year is coming to an end, and automobile manufacturers in India are busy offering end-of-year discounts on their vehicles. Tata Motors also has some attractive discounts and deals available on select cars in its lineup. If you wish to purchase a new car right now, then you should definitely check the offers detailed below.

On Tata Tiago, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available this month, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. On the XT and XT (O) trims, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is on offer, while the same is worth Rs. 10,000 on all other trims.

The Tiago NRG doesn’t have any official deals on offer though. The Tigor, on the other hand, gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. However, there are no discounts available on the Tigor EV.

On Tata Punch and Altroz, there are no official deals and discounts available right now. As for the Nexon, its petrol version gets a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000, while its diesel version (except for Dark Edition variants) gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

The electric version of the Nexon (Nexon EV) has an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on the ‘XZ+ Lux’ variant, and of Rs. 5,000 on the ‘XZ+’ trim. There are no cash or corporate discounts on offer on this electric SUV this month.

Tata Motors Year-End Discounts – December 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Tata Tiago Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 (XT, XT Opt)/Rs. 10,000 (other trims) + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tiago NRG Nil Nil Tata Tigor Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tigor EV Nil Nil Tata Punch Nil Nil Tata Altroz Nil Nil Tata Nexon petrol Nil Nil + Rs. 3,000 Tata Nexon diesel (except Dark Edition) Nil Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Nexon EV Nil Rs. 15,000 (XZ+ Lux)/Rs. 5,000 + Nil Tata Harrier Nil Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Safari (except Gold Edition) Nil Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000

Tata Harrier gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The Safari gets the same offers – a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 – on all variants except the Gold Edition.