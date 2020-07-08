Tata Motors Working On An MPV To Rival Maruti Ertiga

The upcoming Tata MPV likely to be based on the same ALFA ARC platform as the Altroz hatchback and the Nexon SUV

Tata Motors has had a busy schedule in terms of new vehicle launches. Earlier this year, the Indian carmaker launched its first premium hatchback in our market, the Altroz. Other than that, the Tiago, the Tigor, and the Nexon have all received a midlife update in the form of a minor facelift. The company will also launch the Gravitas soon, which is the 7-seater version of the Harrier.

Other than the ones mentioned above, there is another Tata vehicle that is currently under development. Reports suggest that the automaker is working on an MPV based on the Tata Altroz. It will be an entry-level MPV model, and will challenge the likes of Maruti Ertiga in India. Underpinning the Tata MPV will be the modular ALFA ARC platform.

There is no confirmation about the powertrains, but we expect Tata to offer the same engine in its MPV as the Nexon. These will include the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor and the 1.5-litre Revotorq mill. The former generates 120 PS and 170 Nm, while the latter produces 110 PS and 260 Nm. A 6-speed manual would be offered as standard, and there might be a 6-speed AMT on offer as well.

The dimension of the MPV will range between 3,700mm and 4,300mm, which are the lowest and the highest limits of the ALFA platform. The exterior styling will be based on the Impact 2.0 design philosophy, the same as the rest of Tata’s line-up. Even the new Tata Winger BS6 will employ the same design theme for its exterior.

The interior design of the upcoming Tata MPV will be inspired by the Altroz as well, although the company might choose to downgrade a lot of premium features, like rain-sensing wipers and the semi-digital instrument console. We expect safety to be the top priority though. Standard safety features list will include dual front airbags, Antilock Braking System, Electronic Brake-force distribution, braking assist, and Electronic Stability Program.

Some reports also suggest that Tata is working on a sedan version of the Altroz, which might be introduced to the market during late 2021 or early 2022. Rumoured to be called the ‘Peregrine’, it will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, VW Polo, and Skoda Rapid.