Tata Motors Updated Car Prices [April 2022] – Altroz, Punch, Nexon, Safari

By
Kshitij Rawat
-
tata kaziranga edition punch nexon harrier safari 4

Check out the latest prices of Tata passenger cars in the Indian market, following the latest [April 2022] price hike

Tata Motors has updated the prices of its passenger cars in the Indian market this month. The increase in prices is largely due to the increasing cost of raw materials, which has been forcing other carmakers as well to increase their model prices multiple times over the past two years.

Tata’s most affordable model – Tiago – is now priced from Rs. 5.37 lakh to Rs. 6.89 lakh for the petrol manual version, and from Rs. 6.49 lakh to Rs. 7.44 lakh for the petrol automatic version. The i-CNG version is priced from Rs. 6.27 lakh to Rs. 7.79 lakh. As for Tata Tiago NRG, the price ranges from Rs. 6.77 lakh to Rs. 7.32 lakh.

Tata Tigor is priced from Rs. 5.97 lakh to Rs. 7.66 lakh for the manual variants, while the petrol automatic variants are priced from Rs. 7.04 lakh to Rs. 8.26 lakh. The sedan’s i-CNG variants are now priced from Rs. 7.84 lakh to Rs. 8.56 lakh. As for Altroz, its prices range from Rs. 6.19 lakh to Rs. 9.99 lakh for the petrol variants, and from Rs. 7.42 lakh to Rs. 10.14 lakh for the diesel variants.

Tata Altroz wallpaper

Tata’s newest crossover – Punch – is priced from Rs. 5.82 lakh to Rs. 8.88 lakh for the manual variants, and from Rs. 7.24 lakh to Rs. 9.48 lakh for the automatic variants. The prices of select variants have been reduced. The prices of Nexon range from Rs. 7.54 lakh to Rs. 12.59 lakh for the petrol version and from Rs. 9.84 lakh to Rs. 13.89 lakh for the diesel version.

The manual version of Tata Harrier is priced from Rs. 14.64 lakh to Rs. 20.64 lakh, while the automatic version of the SUV is priced from Rs. 17.34 lakh to Rs. 21.94 lakh. The brand’s flagship model – Safari – is priced from Rs. 15.24 lakh to Rs. 22.15 lakh for the manual variants, and from Rs. 17.99 lakh to Rs. 23.45 lakh for the automatic variants.

Tata Safari Dark Edition Vs Harrier Dark Edition

Model New price list
Tata Tiago Rs. 5.37 lakh to Rs. 7.79 lakh
Tata Tiago NRG Rs. 6.77 lakh to Rs. 7.32 lakh
Tata Tigor Rs. 5.97 lakh to Rs. 8.56 lakh
Tata Altroz Rs. 6.19 lakh to Rs. 10.14 lakh
Tata Punch Rs. 5.82 lakh to Rs. 9.48 lakh
Tata Nexon Rs. 7.54 lakh to Rs. 13.89 lakh
Tata Harrier Rs. 14.64 lakh to Rs. 21.94 lakh
Tata Safari Rs. 15.24 lakh to Rs. 23.45 lakh
Tata Tigor EV Rs. 12.24 lakh to Rs. 13.39 lakh
Tata Nexon EV Rs. 14.54 lakh to Rs. 17.15 lakh

Tata Tigor EV’s prices currently range from Rs. 12.24 lakh to Rs. 13.39 lakh. As for the utterly popular Nexon EV, its price range now from Rs. 14.54 lakh to Rs. 17.15 lakh. It should also be noted that the manufacturer is set to introduce plenty of new models in its lineup soon.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi