It looks like Safari suffix won’t be reserved for the recently unveiled special trim of the Hexa 4×4 as the company plans to use this moniker for all its upcoming SUVs equipped with 4×4 system

Tata Motors had arguably the biggest display at the Auto Expo 2020 among all mainstream carmakers. The company brought in a slew of interest concepts like the Sierra EV and HBX mini-SUV. Also present at the company’s stall at the motor show were the Gravitas and the Harrier AT.

However, tucked away in a corner of the hall was a show car that might have not got much limelight. We are taking about the Tata Hexa Safari concept, which was a decked up version of the Hexa 4×4.

However, the company has revealed to select media that while the ‘Sierra’ brand will return as a brand-new vehicle, the ‘Safari’ moniker will reborn not s a model but as a suffix that will be used on the 4×4 variants of all its cars.

Speaking on the same, Pratap Bose, VP – Global Design, Tata Motors, has said,”We have 3 (iconic) names in the SUV segment – Sierra, Safari and Sumo. Safari we’ve merged it with the Hexa. The Hexa or any 4X4-able vehicle will be a ‘Safari’ edition.”

The Tata Hexa Safari Concept is based on the Tata Hexa 4×4. The handful of minor cosmetic updates that the show car carried went well with the off-roading prowess of the vehicle. For the uninitiated, the Hexa is available with an optional Borg Warner-sourced 4×4 system on select trims that makes the crossover highly capable off the road. Even the interior of the displayed vehicle had some minor enhancements in the form of updated upholstery and ‘Safari Edition’ badge on the dashboard.

While the company is yet to reveal the official launch timeline of the new vehicle, it does look like the Hexa, which is currently available in a BSIV state, would get the ‘Safari Edition’ in the coming months. At the moment, the crossover is on sale with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that is available in two variants – 150PS-320 Nm and 156PS-400Nm. Transmission options for the SUV include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit.