Tata Motors To Launch Six New Cars Soon – EVs, CNG And More

Tata Motors will update its existing line-up in 2023, along with introducing CNG fuel options in current vehicles, followed by a new EV launch

Tata Motors currently stands at no. 2 position in terms of sales figures in the Indian car market. The Indian car maker crossed Hyundai for the second time in April 2023. There are a lot of factors contributing to this growth and constant product improvement is one of them along with the brand’s strong EV line-up. The trend will likely continue throughout 2023 as a number of new launches are on the cards. So let’s have a look at the upcoming Tata cars in 2023.

1. Tata Nexon Facelift

The Nexon facelift will be one of the most prominent launches of 2023 from the house of Tata Motors. The second facelift of the compact SUV will bring a drastic change to the overall package, which includes a design inspired by the Curvv ICE concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Moreover, a slew of changes inside the cabin such as a new layout coupled with the latest 10.25-inch infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and 2 spoke steering wheel will be a part of the package. The new 1.2-litre tGDi petrol engine will debut with the updated SUV, producing 125 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque. Analysing the aggressive testing of the Nexon Facelift, it will likely launch around August 2023. This facelift will also trickle down to the Tata Nexon EV.

2. Tata Harrier and Safari Facelift

The updated Tata Harrier and Safari Facelift models are also slated for a launch in 2023, most probably around the festive season. Test mules of both SUVs have been spotted out and about in India, revealing some of the majority of updates. To begin with, the front fascia will get a new design with a single-piece LED DRL running across the width and vertically stacked LED headlamps, in line with the Harrier EV revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Inside the cabin, the layout will get minor tweaks coupled with a new larger 10.25 infotainment screen and instrument cluster, updated centre console, new gear selector and more. In terms of features, Level 2 ADAS will be a major upgrade, rest some minor feature revisions are highly likely. The powertrain department will be handled by the 2.0-litre diesel engine and the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit could debut at a later stage.

3. Tata Punch EV

Currently a hot-selling product in the Indian market, the Tata Punch will soon get an EV counterpart. The four-wheeler will be based on the brand’s Gen 2 Sigma architecture, which is a more electric-friendly version of the Alfa platform, currently doing duty on conventionally powered vehicles. As per media reports, Tata Motors will launch the four-wheeler around by the end of 2023.

The design will remain the same for the most part except for some electric-specific touches such as blue accents, a blanked-off front grille and more. The claimed range of the electric Punch will be anywhere around the 300 kilometres mark using a battery pack of 30kWh approx.

4. Tata Altroz and Punch CNG

Tata Motors will soon launch CNG-powered Punch and Altroz in the Indian market. Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Altroz CNG launch in a few weeks will be followed by Punch CNG which is slated to arrive in the next 2-3 months. The new CNG models from Tata Motors will feature a dual cylinder technology (30 litres each), allowing a good amount of space in the boot, as compared to the conventional CNG tanks.

The CNG hatch will be available in four variants i.e. XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+S. The cars will draw power from a familiar 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, putting out 83 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque.