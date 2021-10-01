Tata Motors September 2021 Sales – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, Safari

Tata’s PV sales saw a Year-on-Year sales increase of 21 per cent, with both fossil fuel-powered cars and electric vehicles seeing a strong growth

Tata Motors has revealed its wholesale figures for September 2021, and the manufacturer has managed to see strong growth in the Indian car market. The company dispatched a total of 25,730 passenger cars last month, which translates to a 21 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth compared to 21,199 units sold in September 2020.

Cars with IC engines continued to be the biggest sales driver, with 24,652 units sold in September 2021. During the same month last year, the manufacturer had sold a total of 20,891 units (of fossil-fuel-powered cars), which translates to an 18 per cent YoY sales growth for last month. EV sales were impressive as well, with the manufacturer recording its highest-ever monthly EV sales figure of 1,078 units.

In September 2020, the company had sold a total of 308 electric passenger cars in India, and thus the brand’s EV sales have grown by a massive 250 per cent last month. Overall, Tata once again took the third spot on the PV sale chart, behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tata Motors PV business posted nearly a decade high quarterly sales of 83,933 units, registering a strong growth of 53% versus Q2FY21. This growth has come on the back of demand recovery in the industry post the Covid second wave and a strong response to its ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs.”

“EV sales recorded nearly a three-fold growth with the rising acceptance and popularity of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Looking ahead, the demand for cars and SUVs is expected to remain strong in the forthcoming festive season; however, the supply situation for electronic components may continue to witness challenging times,” he continued. Also, Tata Motors is going to launch a micro-SUV in the Indian market soon, named Punch. Tata Punch is expected to be a strong seller for the brand, and will likely help the carmakers achieve new sales records after launch. The micro-SUV is scheduled to be unveiled on October 4 in India.