Tata Motors Recorded 90% Sales Growth During This Navratri

The Indian carmaker also reported a 103 per cent increase in vehicle bookings, as compared to 2019 Navratri festive season

Tata Motors has had one of the strongest recoveries in recent times in the Indian car market. Even since the lockdown began ending, the company has been consistently recording a positive sales growth. Now, Tata has revealed that it registered a 90 per cent sales growth this Navratri season, along with a 103 per cent growth in terms of vehicle bookings, as compared to last year’s Navratri.

The Navratri festive season is an extremely auspicious time in India, and consumers tend to make a lot of important purchases during this period. The auto industry also usually records massive sales during this time, and to attract even more crowds, companies tend to offer a lot of discounts and benefits as well, including Tata.

Apart from deals and discounts, vehicular safety is perhaps one of the biggest reasons for the carmaker’s recent success. Nowadays, safety has become quite a hot topic in the Indian automobile industry, and Tata’s car lineup has been updated with plenty of safety features and equipment. As a result, every vehicle in its range has a safety rating of 4-star or above by Global NCAP (except Harrier, which hasn’t undergone crash testing yet).

Currently, Tata has five vehicles in its range – Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, and Harrier. The carmaker has plans to launch a few new models very soon, including the Gravitas, HBX, Hexa Safari Edition, and Altroz EV. Other than that, the Altroz Turbo is also in the pipeline. Sadly, due to the market slowdown, these launches have been delayed quite a lot.

Tata Motors is also on the lookout for a partner for its passenger vehicle business, which also includes the electric vehicles department. The resultant investments will allow the company to focus on rapid expansion of its lineup. If so, we might get to see back-to-back launches from Tata next year.

Tata Motors also achieved a new milestone recently; the carmaker’s cumulative production crossed 40 lakh units this month (October 2020), nearly three decades after the first vehicle – Tata Sierra SUV – rolled out of its factory in 1991.