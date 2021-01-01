Tata Motors Post 84% Sales Growth In Dec 2020 – Altroz, Nexon, Tiago

Tata Motors impressed again with a total of 23,546 units in December 2020 as it recorded 84 per cent YoY sales growth

Tata Motors was on a roll in the beginning stages of the 2020 calendar year as it hosted a number of new launches sticking by its strategy of keeping all its range fresh. The facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon based on the Impact Design 2.0 were accompanied by the all-new Altroz premium hatchback and the Nexon EV, the first model based on the Ziptron technology.

The Harrier also received noticeable updates for MY2020. Despite the year being plagued with the health crisis, the homegrown manufacturer did recover strongly in the last five to six months and impressively recorded triple digit YoY volume increase many times. In addition, it now stays as the third largest carmaker in the country on consistent basis behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

Following the successful festive season, Tata did keep the momentum going in the final month of the year with attractive discounts and financial schemes. Resultantly, the sales tally for the month of December 2020 had been nothing short of impressive. Tata garnered a total of 23,546 units last month as against 21,640 during the previous month with a MoM growth of 9 per cent.



When compared to the same period in 2019, Tata registered a massive YoY surge of 84 per cent as only 12,785 units were sold in December 2019. The brand held on to the third position comfortably ahead of Mahindra, Kia, Renault, Honda and Toyota. It had a market share of 8.5 per cent as against just 5.4 per cent during the corresponding month in 2019.

Tata will certainly be looking to have the momentum moving forwards into the new year as a host of new models are waiting in the pipeline. On January 13, the turbocharged version of the Altroz competing against Hyundai i20 Turbo will be introduced in the market ahead of the arrival of the seven-seater Harrier known as the Gravitas on January 26.



By the middle of this year, Tata will also launch the production version of the HBX concept and it is expected to make a big impact in the micro SUV segment. In addition, the electric version of the Altroz could also be in the works for debut in the later stages of 2021.