Tata Motors Planning To Launch A Slew Of Affordable EVs In India

Electrification of the automobile industry is slowly catching on in India, and Tata aims to be at the forefront of this change

Tata Motors recently revealed that it is planning to introduce a bunch of new electric vehicles in the Indian market. These upcoming EVs will expectedly be priced at a premium of around 15 to 20 per cent over equivalent petrol/diesel-powered vehicles, while still offering a driving range of at least 200 km on a full charge.

Last year, Tata Motors had a particularly impressive sales run, registering near-consistent growth throughout 2020, while most other manufacturers were struggling to keep their sales figures up. This allowed Tata to climb up to the third position in the Indian market, behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Interestingly, the manufacturer led the sales chart in terms of EV sales, with 2,602 units of the Nexon EV sold in 2020.

Tata currently has only two electric cars in its lineup – Nexon EV and Tigor EV – but more are expected to join the range soon. The Altroz EV is slated to launch sometime during this year, and the company will also be unveiling the electric version of the upcoming HBX mini-SUV soon.

We might also see EVs based on the Harrier and the new Safari sometime in the future, as the OMEGA platform already supports electrification. However, Tata’s focus is currently towards the affordable end of the market. The manufacturer stated that due to the practical benefits of driving an electric car, mainly the lower driving costs, EV sales volumes are slowly but steadily increasing.

Shailesh Chandra, President of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle division, was quoted saying: “Electrics remain central to our strategy. In our journey during the last three years, we have clearly established ourselves as frontrunners in the EV space.”

Mahindra & Mahindra is yet to launch its promised EVs (showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo) in India, while Maruti Suzuki doesn’t have any electrified vehicle in its portfolio currently. Hyundai and MG have the Kona EV and ZS EV, respectively, but those are priced above Rs. 20 lakh.

Meanwhile, Tata Nexon EV has a starting price of Rs. 13.99 lakh, and the Tigor EV of Rs. 9.58 lakh. The homegrown carmaker also offers an 8-year (or 1.6 lakh km) warranty on the battery and motor (on the Ziptron-based Nexon EV), which should be available on the brand’s future electric models as well.

*All prices mentioned are ex-showroom