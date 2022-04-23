Tata Motors Likely To Unveil Another EV On 29th April, Tata Sliq EV?

Tata Sliq EV could be the name of the upcoming electric vehicle waiting to be unveiled on April 29, 2022

Just under a couple of weeks ago, Tata Motors unveiled the Curvv concept and it will spawn a midsize SUV coupe within the next two years. The electric variant will be launched first before the arrival of the IC-engined five-seater that will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and others in the toughly contested space.

Before the dust settles in, Tata had announced the arrival of a new electric car and begun teasing it on its social media platforms. Scheduled to be revealed on April 29, the homegrown manufacturer has not divulged any official information regarding the model. We do expect the long-range variant of the Nexon EV to debut alongside the new EV.

It could be the production version of the Altroz EV concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo or a brand new conceptual study that might give rise to a future product. The electrified Altroz concept was targeted to have a driving range of 250-300 km with zero to 80 per cent charging time in an hour. The prototype used a permanent magnet AC motor with single speed transmission.

The ICE Altroz was launched in early 2020 based on the ALFA platform. The same architecture gave birth to the Punch micro SUV late last year. The architecture is capable of accommodating electric drivertrains as well leading us to suspect that the all-new electric vehicle being teased is either the Altroz EV or the Punch EV.

In addition, Tata is currently the best-selling passenger electric car producer in the country courtesy of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. To carry forward the momentum, it could swiftly try to expand the zero-emission range by including the Altroz EV and it could slot below the Nexon EV targeting higher volume sales but we will have to wait and see how it really pans out.

TPEML (Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited) was announced to get a funding of Rs. 7,500 crore a while ago and over the next half a decade, a total of ten new electric vehicles are planned. The midsize electric SUV coupe based on the Curvv concept is expected to be preceded by two more electric vehicles, pointing the finger at the electric versions of Altroz and Punch.

If not, Tata could unveil a brand new more premium electric SUV or sedan concept that could go by the name Sliq EV as it was trademarked recently.