Tata Motors Leads On Safety Chart With 6 Out Of Top 8 Safest Cars

All Tata cars tested by Global NCAP have managed to achieve impressive safety ratings (4 stars or above), including even the budget-friendly models

Until a few years back, safety used to be low on a new car buyer’s priority list, often neglected in favour of fancy features and other luxuries. However, times are changing now, and awareness about vehicular safety has been increasing among people in India, thanks in part to Global NCAP’s #safercarsforindia campaign.

UK-based Global NCAP has been crash testing cars available in India (and Africa, under separate campaign), accessing the safety factor of these vehicles. Some of India’s most popular vehicles turned out to have poor safety ratings, like Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Wagon-R, etc. Tata and Mahindra, however, are faring better in these crash tests, with their recent models bagging 4- and 5-star safety ratings (adult safety).

Tata Motors currently has the following vehicles in its lineup – Tiago (including Tiago NRG), Tigor, Tigor EV, Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari, and the newest addition, Punch. The Altroz, Nexon, and Punch have a 5-star adult safety rating, while the Tiago, Tigor, and Tigor EV have a 4-star adult safety rating. The Harrier and Safari have not been crash-tested by Global NCAP yet.

Tata cars occupy six out of the top eight spots on the Global NCAP safety chart, with Mahindra taking the other two spots. The XUV300 sits at the second position with a 5-star adult safety rating, and the Thar at the fifth position with a 4-star adult safety rating. It should be noted that it is the Indian manufacturers that are offering the highest safety in cars in our market.

The recently launched Mahindra XUV700 is also expected to get impressive safety results. It gets advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), like auto emergency braking, road sign assist, dynamic cruise control, etc., on the top-spec variant. We’re not sure when (or if) Global NCAP will crash test the XUV700.

Tata Motors recently announced that it is planning to add ten new EVs to its range in the coming years. These upcoming electric cars are expected to have better driving range than the brand’s existing ones, i.e., Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Of course, these forthcoming models will likely have good crash test results as well.