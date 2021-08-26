Tata Motors Gifts Altroz To 24 Indian Olympians Across Various Fields

Tata Motors has honoured 24 Indian Olympians across different classes such as hockey, wrestling, boxing, golf and discus throw

Tata Motors has today officially announced that it has gifted the Altroz premium hatchback to the Indian athletes who came so close to clinching the bronze medal in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. The whole country was rallying behind them as they had a tough campaign with competition on an all-time high but the athletes did relish the opportunity.

The Indian Olympic team’s grit and determination took them to greater heights and they exceeded expectations in pretty much every class. They might have narrowly missed on the bottom step of the podium but they taught us never to give in and fight till the last breathe. In doing so, they won the hearts of the millions. To honour them, Tata has gifted 24 Olympians.

They are from different fields such as hockey, wrestling, boxing, golf and discus throw. Each of them has been handed the keys of the High Street Gold colour Altroz as a mark of respect and appreciation towards their achievements. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, spoke of the gesture and said:

S.No Athlete Name Sport 1. Neha Goyal Hockey 2. Rani Rampal Hockey 3. Navneet Kaur Hockey 4. Udita Duhan Hockey 5. Vandana Katariya Hockey 6. Nisha Warsi Hockey 7. Savita Punia Hockey 8. Monika Malik Hockey 9. Deep Grace Ekka Hockey 10. Gurjit Kaur Hockey 11. Navjot Kaur Hockey 12. Sharmila Devi Hockey 13. Lalremsiami Hockey 14. Sushila Chanu Hockey 15. Salima Tete Hockey 16. Nikki Pradhan Hockey 17. Rajani Etimarpu Hockey 18. Reena Khokhar Hockey 19. Namita Toppo Hockey 20. Aditi Ashok Golf 21. Deepak Punia Wrestling 86 kg 22. Kamalpreet Kaur Discus Throw 23. Satish Kumar Boxing 91 kg 24. Pooja Rani Boxing 75 kg

“We are extremely proud of our athletes for the sheer commitment and the indomitable spirit they showed at the recently held Tokyo Olympics and it is my honour to share the same platform with them today. Resonating their spirit and acknowledging their hard work, we are ecstatic to present to them the Tata Altroz, the gold standard in premium hatchbacks.”

The Altroz has emerged as a top-selling premium hatchback in the country and is one of the fastest affordable cars money can buy with a five-star Global NCAP crash test rating. The five-seater is the first model based on the ALFA ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) and its styling is influenced by the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy.

The features list of the Tata Altroz boasts a floating touchscreen infotainment system with iRA based connective features, leatherette seats, automatic headlamps, cornering lamps, rear AC vents, a digital TFT cluster, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls and so on. It is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.