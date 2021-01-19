Tata Motors Filed 80 Patents & Received 98 Patents In CY2020

Underlining its engineering expertise and innovation, Tata Motors applied for 80 patents and received 98 patents last year

Tata Motors has today announced that it has filed 80 patents and received 99 patents in the calendar year 2020 and it shows the progression in engineering expertise and innovation. In most cases, the patents relate to the CESS (connected, electrified, sustainable and safe) automobiles. It also comprises of improvements made in field like automotive electronics, noise vibration and harshness, conventional and advanced powertrain systems, as well as safety.

They are filed under different categories such as Industrial Designs, Copyrights and Notarizations. The homegrown manufacturer has certainly been investing heavily in recent years and it reflects on the array of new products launched since 2016. Moreover, the brand has regularly been updating products in the domestic portfolio while expanding the range with new variants and special editions.

Over the last few years, Tata Motors has had an untiring focus on Research & Development and the results could be seen on the end products as technological, safety, build quality, modern exterior design and cabin along with use of premium quality materials have helped in upping the brand image. Speaking on the R&D, Rajendra Petkar, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors, said:

“Consistently developing intellectual capabilities and properties at an institutional level is key for the advancing India’s auto industry’s role in building ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. At Tata Motors, our objective is to create best in class ‘Make in India’ products that offer global standards design, safety, comfort and driveability.”

Tata Motors’ focus on building intellectual property is regularly acknowledged as it won awards like the 6th CII’s Industrial IP Award for ‘Best Patents Portfolio for a Large (Manufacturing/Engineering) Organization’ for 2020; the IP Excellence Recognition award at 2019 Questel Executive IP Summit and recognition for India’s Top 15 Innovative Companies by Clarivate Analytics in 2019.

Following a lengthy launch campaign based on Impact Design philosophy and ALFA/OMEGA platforms over the last four years, Tata is gearing up to introduce the seven-seater Safari later this month. In addition, the production version of the HBX concept is also bound for 2021. The electrified Altroz could also reach showrooms based on Ziptron technology.