Tata Motors Diwali Discounts (Nov 2021) – Tiago, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier

This Diwali season, offers and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 28,000 are available on Tata cars in India

This month, carmakers in India are offering some brilliant discounts and deals, owing to the Diwali festive season. Tata Motors is also offering some lucrative benefits on its passenger cars, which we’ve detailed below. If you’re planning to buy a new car, then keep reading ahead!

Tata Tiago is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 this November. On the XT and XT(O) trims, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is being offered, while the same is worth Rs. 10,000 on all other trims. A corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is also available, applicable for select corporate employees and COVID warriors.

On the Tiago NRG, there are no official deals available this month. As for the Tigor, the manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on it. Tata Motors isn’t offering any benefits on the Tigor EV though.

The Punch micro-SUV also doesn’t get any discounts, which is understandable, as it was launched only recently in the Indian market. As for Tata Nexon, it does get a few benefits; an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available on its diesel variants, save for the Dark Edition models.

The manufacturer is also offering corporate discounts on the Nexon, worth Rs. 3,000 on the petrol variants and Rs. 5,000 on the diesel ones. On the Nexon EV, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available on the ‘XZ+’ trim, while the same is worth Rs. 15,000 on the ‘XZ+ Lux’ trim.

Tata Motors Diwali discounts – November 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Tata Tiago Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 (XT, XT Opt)/Rs. 10,000 (other trims) + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tiago NRG 0 0 Tata Tigor Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tigor EV 0 0 Tata Punch 0 0 Tata Altroz 0 0 Tata Nexon 0 Rs. 15,000 (all diesel variants except Dark range) + up to Rs. 5,000 Tata Nexon EV 0 Rs. 10,000 (XZ+)/Rs. 15,000 (XZ+ Lux) + 0 Tata Harrier 0 Rs. 20,000 (Dark Edition)/Rs. 40,000 (other variants) + Rs. 5,000 Tata Safari 0 0

The Harrier has an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 on offer, on all variants except the Dark Edition range. The exchange bonus on the latter is lower – Rs. 20,000. A corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is also available on the SUV. As for Tata’s current flagship model – Safari – there are no discounts available on it this month.