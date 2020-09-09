Tata Motors Discounts September 2020 – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier

For September 2020, Tata Motors is offering a few lucrative deals and discounts on almost its entire passenger car lineup

Tata Motors had quite a brilliant sales performance last month (August 2020), and the brand is slowly and steadily gaining sales volume in the Indian market. To keep the momentum going, the company is offering some attractive deals on most of its cars retailing in our market.

Listed below are all the deals and discounts available on Tata cars during September 2020, from the entry-level Tiago to the premium Harrier SUV.

Tata Tiago

The most affordable car in Tata’s lineup, the Tiago, is available with a bunch of sweet deals this month. There is a straight-up cash discount worth Rs. 15,000 on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. The exchange bonus is added on to the value of the car you bring in for exchange. There is also a corporate discount worth up to Rs. 7,000 on offer, which is only applicable for a select few customers.

Tata Tigor

At the moment, Tata Tigor is the only sedan in the homegrown carmaker’s arsenal. It is quite an impressive one though, offering not only a lot of convenience features, but best-in-class safety as well, just like the Tiago. There is a cash discount as well as an exchange bonus available, both worth Rs. 15,000. Additionally, there is also a corporate discount of up to Rs. 7,000 on offer.

Tata Nexon

The former safest made-in-India car was updated earlier this year with a facelift. The newer model doesn’t have a lot of deals and offers on it. On the petrol model, there is only a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 available. On the diesel models, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000. There is no cash discount available on Nexon.

Models Cash Discounts Other Benefits (Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount) Tata Tiago Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 7,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 7,000 Tata Altroz – – Tata Nexon (Petrol) – 0 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Nexon (Diesel) – Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Harrier Rs. 25,000 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 15,000 Tata Harrier (Dark Edition) – Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 15,000

Tata Harrier

Tata’s current flagship, the Harrier, is available with a cash discount worth Rs. 25,000 on all the variants, except the ‘Dark Edition’. On the latter, there is no cash discount, although other offers are available on it. On all variants of the Harrier, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 available, along with a corporate discount worth up to Rs. 15,000.