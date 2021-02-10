Tata Motors Discounts February 2021 – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier

Here, we have listed all the discounts and offers that are available on Tata cars in February 2021 in our detailed list

Tata Motors started this year quite strong, with significant sales growth recorded last month (January 2021). To keep the sales momentum up during February, Tata is offering some lucrative deals and discounts on its vehicles. Here, we have listed all the available discounts on Tata cars during February 2021.

Tata’s most affordable offering, Tiago, is currently available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on it. Other than that, the manufacturer is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on the hatchback.

The only sedan in Tata’s lineup, Tigor, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Recently, test mules of CNG-powered Tiago and Tigor were spied during road testing, and we expect both these models to launch sometime during this year.

On the Tata Altroz, no official discount is available on any of the variants. As for the Nexon, there is no cash discount on it, although an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are being offered on the diesel models. On the petrol models of the Tata Nexon, only a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is on offer.

On the XZ+, XZA+, Dark, and CAMO Edition variants of the Tata Harrier, there is no cash discount available. On all other variants, the cash discount is worth Rs. 25,000. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also being offered on it.

Tata Motors Discounts – February 2021 Models Cash Discount Exchange offer + Corporate Discount Tata Tiago Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Altroz – – Tata Nexon (Petrol) – 0 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Nexon (Diesel) – Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Harrier (CAMO, Dark Edition, XZ+, and XZA+ variants) – Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Harrier (All other variants) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000

Tata Motors will be expanding its lineup soon, with the launch of the new Safari later this month. Other than that, the HBX micro-SUV is expected to launch later this year, along with the Altroz EV and Tigor EV facelift.