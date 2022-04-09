Tata Motors Discounts [April 2022] – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, Safari

This month (April 2022), deals and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 45,000 are available on Tata passenger cars in the Indian market

In recent times, Tata Motors has seen extremely strong sales growth in the Indian car market. To keep the sales numbers up, the homegrown carmaker is offering some lucrative deals and discounts on select cars in its lineup, and here, we’ve listed all the available offers for your convenience.

Tata Tiago has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, but only on the top-spec trims (XZ and above). On all trim levels of the hatchback, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are being offered as well. These deals are not available on the CNG version though.

On Tata Tigor, buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. On the top trims (XZ and above), a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is on offer as well. It should be noted that these deals are not available on Tigor i-CNG and Tigor EV.

As for Tata Nexon, there’s no cash discount on offer here. The petrol version of this compact crossover gets a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. On the diesel version of Nexon, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 can be availed. On the SUV’s electric version – Nexon EV – there are no official deals on offer.

Tata Harrier has no cash discount on offer this month. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available on it. As for the brand’s flagship passenger car – Safari – only an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 is being offered on it.

Tata Motors Discounts – April 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Tata Tiago (except CNG) Rs. 10,000 (XZ and above trim levels only) Rs. 10,000 + up to Rs. 3,000 Tata Tigor (except EV and CNG variants) Rs. 10,000 (XZ and above trim levels only) Rs. 10,000 + up to Rs. 3,000 Tata Nexon (except EV) – Rs. 15,000 (diesel only) + up to Rs. 5,000 Tata Harrier – Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Safari – Rs. 40,000 + 0

Other models in Tata’s passenger car lineup, namely Tiago NRG, Punch, and Altroz, have no discounts or offers available this month. Also, the manufacturer is planning to launch updated versions of Nexon EV and Tigor EV in India. Other than that, Tata Motors has revealed a new electric SUV concept – Curvv – which is expected to transform into a production model next year.