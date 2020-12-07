Tata is offering discounts across its domestic range in the month of December 2020 and we have detailed them down below

Tata Motors finished in third position among the manufacturers’ standings with a cumulative total of 21,640 units in November 2020 as against 10,400 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales growth of 108 per cent. The homegrown brand held on to 7.6 per cent market share and in recent months, its YoY sales surges have been quite impressive.

To sustain the momentum, the homegrown manufacturer is offering good discount deals across its range of models: Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, Altroz and Nexon. Earlier this year, Tata entered new segments alongside strengthening its lineup as the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon were accompanied by the Altroz premium hatchback and the electrified Nexon compact SUV to the dealerships.

In the closing month of this calendar year, Tata is offering benefits of up to Rs. 28,000 for the top-selling Tiago hatchback – Rs. 15,000 in cash discount, Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 3,000 in corporate discount. Its compact sedan sibling, the Tigor, comes with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Tata Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Tata Tiago Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Harrier (All except Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Harrier (DE, XZA+ and XZ+) NIL Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Nexon (Petrol) NIL Rs. 3,000 (Corporate Discount) Tata Nexon Diesel NIL Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Altroz Petrol NIL 3,500 Tata Altroz Diesel NIL 10,000

The total benefits for the Tigor sub-four-metre sedan stands at Rs. 33,000 last month. The Dark Edition sits at the top of the range for Harrier and recently, Tata introduced the Camo edition of the premium SUV as well. In recent months, the Harrier has been recording well over 2,000 unit sales on average and the momentum could be carried forward into the coming months as well.

The Harrier Dark Edition can be had with an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 as the total benefits stand at up to Rs. 45,000. Barring the Dark Edition, the Harrier comes with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 70,000.

The diesel-powered Tata Nexon compact SUV gets exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 taking the total up to Rs. 20,000. The petrol and diesel versions of the Altroz are sold with Rs. 3,500 and Rs. 10,000 corporate discount respectively in the month of December 2020. The Nexon EV is offered with exchange discounts in select variants as well.