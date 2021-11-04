Tata Model Wise Sales In Oct 2021 – Nexon, Punch, Altroz, Safari, Tiago

Tata Motors recorded 33,926 units in the month of October 2021 as against 23,600 units with a 43.8 per cent YoY growth

Tata Motors posted a cumulative domestic tally of 33,926 units in the month of October 2021 as against 23,600 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 43.8 per cent. In comparison to the previous month of September 2021 with 25,729 units, the homegrown manufacturer registered a 31.9 per cent surge.

The company recorded a market share of 13 per cent last month as against 7.1 per cent with a gain of close to 6 per cent. Tata was the third-largest carmaker in the country last month and it has been there for many months now. More importantly, the brand is closing the gap to Hyundai as just over 3,000 units separated them.

The recent run of form was mainly due to the good reception for models like Nexon, Altroz and Tiago, and the newly launched Punch has joined the party. Tata introduced the Safari three-row SUV earlier this year and it was followed by the Dark Editions, Tiago NRG BS6, updated Tigor EV based on Ziptron tech and the Punch micro SUV.

Model October 2021 Sales October 2020 Sales Tata Nexon (46.5%) 10,096 6,888 Tata Punch 8,453 – Tata Altroz (-23.8%) 5,128 6,730 Tata Tiago (-33.5%) 4,040 6,083 Tata Harrier (29%) 3,097 2,398 Tata Safari 1,735 – Tata Tigor (-8.2%) 1,377 1,501

The Nexon headed the sales charts with 10,096 units in the month of October 2021 as against 6,888 units during the same period last year with 46.5 per cent growth. The Punch secured a total of 8,453 units and it has been well received amongst customers. The Altroz finished in the third position with 5,128 units last month.

This, when compared to the corresponding period in 2020 with 6,730 units, a YoY negative sales growth of 23.8 per cent, was registered. The Tata Tiago slotted in at fourth with 4,040 units as against 6,083 units during the same month last year with 33.5 per cent de-growth. The Harrier posted a positive YoY growth of 29 per cent as 3,097 units were garnered.

In comparison, the midsize five-seater managed 2,398 units in October 2020. The Tata Safari registered a total of 1,735 units while Tata Tigor compact sedan rounded out the charts with 8.2 per cent volume de-growth as 1,501 units were despatched during the same period last year.