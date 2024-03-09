Tata Model Wise Sales February 2024: Nexon, Punch, Safari, Altroz

Tata Motors sold a total of 51,270 units in the month of February 2024; The Punch stood at the top spot followed by the Nexon

Tata Motors has been quite proactive in launching new products in the Indian market and it is one of the key reasons behind its soaring sales figures. February 2024 is no different and the Indian carmaker finished the month by selling 51,270 units, thereby acquiring the second spot in the domestic sales.

This is a big jump from the previous year’s figures of 42,865 units, registering a YOY growth of 20 per cent. The MOM analysis reveals a 4% decline as the company sold 53,635 units in January 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Punch continues to be the Indian carmaker’s top performer with 18,438 units in the bag, registering a staggering 65 per cent YOY growth.

The popular compact SUV Nexon’s sales bar stood at 14,395 units, a 3 per cent jump from the previous year. However, Nexon lost by 16 per cent in the MOM comparison.

Tata Motors Cars (YOY) Sales in February 2024 Sales in February 2023 1. Nexon (3%) 14,395 13,914 2. Punch (65%) 18,438 11,169 3. Tiago (-7%) 6,947 7,457 4. Altroz (15%) 4,568 3,955 5. Tigor (-44%) 1,712 3,064 6. Harrier (25%) 2,562 2,054 7. Safari (112%) 2,648 1,252 Total (20%) 51,270 42,865

Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the Tiago and Altroz with 6,947 and 4,568 units, respectively. Both the hatchback registered a YOY sales decline of 7 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively. Tata’s flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari’s numbers are also very encouraging.

The Safari posted a sales number of 2,648 units while the Harrier’s figures stood at 2,562 units. Both the SUVs grew in terms of YOY growth and Safari’s graph shot off to a massive 112 per cent. Last but not least, the Tigor sedan sold 1,712 units in February 2024 and the YOY graph plummeted with a 44 per cent decline.

To conclude, the Punch and Safari are the top gainers in YOY analysis while the Tigor’s sales declined the most. Every model except Punch, Tiago and Tigor experienced a nominal MOM decline in February 2024. The brand is now looking to expand its portfolio by adding new models as the Curvv will be introduced by the middle of this year in its EV guise. It will be followed by its ICE avatar and the Harrier EV later this year.