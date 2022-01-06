Tata Model Wise 2021 Sales – Nexon, Altroz, Punch, Safari, Tiago, Harrier

Tata recorded 3,31,182 units in 2021 as against 1,70,151 units with a YoY sales growth of 94.6 per cent

Tata Motors had a tremendous outing in the 2021 Calendar Year as it continued to post impressive volumes almost every month. It ended the year on a high by recording its highest quarterly and monthly sales in a decade, as it beat Hyundai to the second position in the overall manufacturers’ sales table in the month of December 2021.

The homegrown manufacturer registered 3,31,182 units as against 1,70,151 units in the previous calendar year with a YoY volume surge of 94.6 per cent. It was the highest tally in a single calendar year since the passenger vehicle business unit of Tata was established. Tata was the third-largest carmaker in CY2021 as well as it outsold Mahindra by nearly 1.30 lakh units.

The Nexon can be credited big time as it garnered almost one-third of the total volumes endured by the company. The compact SUV also achieved a new milestone in CY2021 as it recorded more than one lakh unit sales for the first time in a single year. The five-seater with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating posted a total of 1,08,577 units.

Models 2021 Sales 2020 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (122%) 1,08,577 48,842 2. Tata Altroz (41%) 69,744 49,486 3. Tata Tiago (38%) 64,944 47,070 4. Tata Harrier (99%) 28,038 14,071 5. Tata Punch 22,571 – 6. Tata Tigor (85%) 18,900 10,213 7. Tata Safari 18,358 –

This when compared to 2020 CY with 48,842 units, a YoY sales growth of 122 per cent was registered. The Altroz premium hatchback garnered 69,744 units last year as against 49,486 units with a YoY positive growth of 41 per cent. The Tiago hatchback finished in the third position within the brand’s domestic range with a total of 64,944 units.

In comparison to the previous calendar year with 47,070 units, a YoY volume increase of 38 per cent was recorded. The Harrier midsize SUV slotted in at fourth with 28,038 units as against 14,071 units with a healthy YoY surge of 99 per cent. The Punch micro SUV was launched only a few months ago and it has been well received amongst customers as well.

It recorded 22,571 units while the Tigor compact sedan ended up sixth with 18,900 unit sales as against 10,213 units in 2020 with an 85 per cent YoY volume increase. The Safari three-row midsize SUV was launched in the early parts of 2021 and it so far recorded 18,358 unit sales in the country.