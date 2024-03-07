Tata & Mahindra To Launch New Electric SUVs In The Coming Months

Tata Motors and Mahindra are gearing up to introduce new electric SUVs soon in India and here we’ve compiled all the known details for you

1. Tata Curvv EV:

The midsize SUV coupe, in its EV avatar, is slated to go on sale in the second quarter of this financial year in the domestic market. Subsequently, the internal combustion engine version will be introduced within the next three to four months. The ICE Curvv was unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi, featuring a diesel engine.

Positioned above the Nexon EV in Tata’s lineup, the Tata Curvv EV is expected to be available in two battery configurations, single and dual electric motor setups. The top-spec variants are expected to offer a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a single charge. Additionally, it will support DC fast charging and feature Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capabilities.

2. Mahindra XUV300 EV:

The upcoming Mahindra XUV300 EV will be slotted below the XUV400, which received a big update earlier this year. Unlike the XUV400, the XUV300 EV will measure under four metres in length and it will be based on the soon-launching XUV300 facelift. It will boast a modern design taking inspiration from the XUV700 and the BE range of electric SUVs.

The electrified XUV300 will be priced at around Rs. 14 lakh for the base variant and it may go up to Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom) as it will compete with the entry-level and mid-spec variants of the Tata Nexon EV. It could be introduced by the middle of this calendar year, following the launch of the heavily updated XUV300.

The exterior will comprise prominent LED DRLs, a two-part front grille section with large air inlets, full-width LED tail lamps, sporty front and rear bumpers, newly designed alloy wheels, etc. The interior will boast a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument console, premium surface finishes and trims and so on. It is expected to feature a 35 kWh battery pack.