Tata Likely To Showcase Production-Ready H2X SUV At 2020 Auto Expo

Tata has been working on a sub-4m SUV, codenamed the Hornbill, which will be slotted below the Nexon in its lineup

The Tata H2X concept was revealed in March this year at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. While the car is expected to launch sometime in 2020, expect the production-ready version of the sub-4m SUV to be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo set to take place in February next year.

The H2X will be built on the same ALFA platform as the upcoming hatchback Altroz. In terms of size, the car will be 3,840 mm long, 1,635 mm tall and have a 2,450 mm long wheelbase. According to Pratap Bose, VP Global Design, Tata Motors, the concept unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, is around “70-80%” of what the production-ready version would end up looking like.

The H2X concept seen at the Geneva Motor Show features the same split-headlamp design as its bigger sibling, the Tata Harrier. The concept was equipped with massive alloy wheels along with huge fender flares, and a panoramic sunroof.

These traits will certainly not make it to the production version of the car, however, the dimensions and the overall design are claimed to be majorly similar to the concept. Inside the cabin, the car will be following an overall minimalistic theme like its concept. A digital instrument cluster apart from the touchscreen infotainment system could also be a possible addition to the production-ready version.

Tata Motors will not be offering a diesel version with the H2X. Hence, it will likely only be offered with Tiago’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, but in a BS6-compliant state. The said engine makes 84 hp of peak power and 114 Nm peak torque.

The Tata H2X or Hornbill is expected to have a starting price as low as Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch next year, the small SUV will have no direct rival in the Indian market, but it will certainly face some competition from other tall cars at this price range including Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100.