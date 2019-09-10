Tata Hexa Sales Down By 82% To Just 136 Units In August 2019

While it was being said that the Tata Hexa will be discontinued ahead of the introduction of BSVI emission norms, the company has reassured that the same isn’t the case

Tata Hexa, the flagship product in the product portfolio of Tata Motors, has registered a de-growth of 82 per cent in August 2019. While the 7-seater crossover-ish SUV had found 759 buyers in August 2018, it could garner only 136 orders last month. While this downfall in sales is due to perpetually low demand for the Tata Hexa for many months now, a part of the problem is the sales slowdown that the entire market is experiencing.

Earlier this year, rumours were afloat that the company would pull the plug on its most expensive model as it won’t make sense to invest in upgrade the SUV to meet the upcoming norms. However, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman and Group Head, Tata Motors has said, “Hexa is a product we are extremely proud of as it encapsulated the cream of our Engineering prowess and Styling skills.

The love and passion of Hexa owners towards the car is invaluable for us, as it endorses the sheer multifaceted performance of the car. We would like to clarify that each and every Hexa customer is important to us and we are firmly looking at expanding the Hexa brotherhood.”

It is, therefore, pretty clear that the Tata Hexa would be suitably updated to meet all the upcoming norms. In all likelihood, the SUV will receive the BSVI-compliant version of the 2.0-litre Kryotec engine that powers the Tata Harrier.

The same engine will even go on to power the 7-seater version of the Tata Harrier, which was showcased at the last Geneva Motor Show as the Buzzard. While the upcoming model was earlier being perceived as a replacement of the Hexa, it now looks like both the models will be sold alongside each other.