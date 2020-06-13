Tata HBX To Set New Benchmarks In Entry-Level (Micro) SUV Segment

Tata HBX will likely be offered with the same BS6-compliant 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Revotron petrol motor as the Altroz, producing 86 PS power and 113 Nm torque

Tata Motors revealed its plans of developing a micro SUV when it showcased the near-production HBX concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year, with a launch expected by the end of this year or early 2021. Tata Motors went on to say that the production-ready version of the car will be 90 per cent similar to the concept showcased at the auto show.

If such is the case, the production-ready Tata HBX will surely set new benchmarks in terms of design, in terms of space that it will offer, as well as the feature front. Talking about the car’s design, it is based on Tata’s Impact 2.0 theme, and hence, will sport a split headlamp design up front.

Also, the HBX concept featured a raised bonnet, which will give a true sense of riding a big car to the driver. The LED daytime running lamps, as well as the LED elements in the tail lamps, will further enhance the car’s appeal. The plastic cladding coupled with the prominent beltline lends it SUV characteristics when viewed from the side.

Tata also revealed the dimensions of the HBX concept, which will only likely remain the same with the production-ready model, with only the height expected to be altered a bit. With that being said, the HBX concept measured 3,840 mm in length, 1,822 mm in width, 1,635 mm in height and came with a 2,450 mm long wheelbase.

These dimensions make the HBX bigger than both its prospective rivals in the Indian market, i.e. the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, as well as the Mahindra KUV100 NXT by quite a margin. Bigger size means more space inside the cabin, which means that the production-ready HBX will set new standards in the segment, in terms of space on offer.

Tata is expected to pack the HBX up to the brim with features like a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted audio & Bluetooth controls, a Harman premium audio system, an automatic climate control system and more. A feature list this long could ensure that Tata HBX becomes the most feature-packed car in its segment.