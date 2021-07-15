Tata HBX To Set A New Benchmark In Entry Level Car Space

Tata HBX micro SUV will be the second model based on ALFA platform and it will likely be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT transmissions

Tata Motors introduced the seven-seater Safari based on the Harrier earlier this year and in the later stages of 2021, the company is expected to launch the HBX concept based micro SUV. The HBX, could go by the production name Hornbill, and it will be positioned below the Nexon compact SUV in the brand’s domestic lineup as an entry-level SUV.

The micro SUV space has not been fully explored in the Indian market and thus HBX could make a big impact on it. The segment already has the Mahindra KUV NXT but its sales numbers are dismal and thus Tata could take advantage of the situation. Moreover, it has the ability to appeal to the first-time mass-market customers seeking hatchbacks.

The Tata HBX could set a new benchmark in the entry-level segment we reckon and going by the company’s crop of products, it could be positioned aggressively in the price range between Rs. 4.5 lakh and Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be the second model based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture, found in the Altroz.

Since the Altroz has five-star Global NCAP rating, we can expect the Tata HBX to be high on safety as well. Compared to the entry-level hatchbacks, the sub-four-metre SUV may come with better practicality as traditionally small SUVs offer higher ground clearance and taller pillars, which could ensure a roomy interior cabin.

The Tata HBX is expected to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine found in the Tiago and Altroz while the turbocharged version of the same powertrain could be sold in the top-end variants. A five-speed manual transmission will be standard and a five-speed AMT could also be on the cards.

The features list of the Tata HBX will likely have a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, a host of safety features, etc. The exterior will be based on the latest Impact Design philosophy with an upright front fascia boasting a split headlamp cluster.