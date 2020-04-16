Tata HBX Micro SUV India Launch This Year’s Festive Season

Tata HBX micro SUV will likely go on sale towards the end of this year and it will be underpinned by the ALFA platform

Tata Motors showcased the HBX concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in early February in Greater Noida. It was a follow-up to the H2X concept that debuted at the Geneva International Motor Show the previous year. The HBX was styled to be more of a small off-roading SUV and most of its design traits will be carried forward into production in its toned down form.

The micro SUV will compete against Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki ignis, Mahindra KUV100 and Renault Kwid and is expected to be priced aggressively to carry a competitive advantage. It will be based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and be the second model to sit on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture.

Tata will make sure the micro SUV is brimmed with features right from the word go and it will likely be more premium than its rivals on the inside as well. Reports suggest that the road-going HBX will be equipped with cruise control to become the most affordable passenger vehicle to do so upon arrival later this year.

It will be sold with Harman-sourced audio unit having four speakers as well. The centre of attraction of the cabin will be a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system mounted atop the dashboard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. And it will likely be accompanied by a seven-inch TFT multi-information display as in the Altroz.

The five-seater will sit at the bottom of the brand’s SUV portfolio below the Nexon and thus expect the price range to be between Rs. 4.5 lakh and Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the performance, the production-spec HBX could use a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine used in the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz.

It could produce a maximum power output of 86 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. Both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT transmissions will be offered. Tata is reportedly working on an all-new three-cylinder direct-injected turbocharged petrol engine as well and we do not know yet if it will find its place in the micro SUV’s lineup.