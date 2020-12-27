Tata HBX (Hornbill) Launch Expected In May 2021 – 5 Things To Know

The Tata HBX will go on to become the most affordable SUV sold by the homegrown carmaker in India, and will sit below the Nexon in Tata’s line-up

Tata Motors unveiled a pre-production concept of a ‘micro SUV’ at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year, called the HBX. The production-ready version of the car is expected to be named Hornbill, and was originally planned for a launch by the end of this year itself. However, the launch was obviously delayed, and is now expected to take place next year.

Tata Motors is yet to reveal in-depth details of the upcoming HBX/Hornbill, however, the concept car at the auto show, as well as its test mules have revealed some vital information. That information has helped us put together a list of 5 important things you must know about the upcoming Tata HBX, take a look –

1. Platform & Dimensions

The HBX will sit below the Nexon as the brand’s smallest SUV based on ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform. Also, the HBX concept measured 3,840 mm in length, 1,822 mm in width, 1,635 mm in height and came with a 2,450 mm long wheelbase. We expect the production-ready version to be similar in size as well.

2. External Design

The production-ready version of the HBX/Hornbill will be based on Tata’s Impact 2.0 design language, which means that it will sport a muscular front-end with a split headlamp setup. The car could also come equipped with faux skid plates on both ends, which will enhance its rugged and SUV-ish appeal. At the rear of the production-ready HBX will likely be tri-arrow shaped LED tail lights, which were also seen on the car’s test mule.

Tata also previously confirmed that production-ready version of the HBX concept will be 90 per cent similar to the concept car, and we think that it is quite achievable considering the Altroz’s and Harrier’s concepts that were revealed ahead of their launches.

3. Interior Design & Features

Tata is expected to pack the HBX up to the brim with features like a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control as well as a Harman premium audio system. The car could also get a flat-bottom steering wheel, just like the Tiago facelift.

4. Powertrains

The HBX will draw power from the same BS6-compliant 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron naturally aspirated petrol engine as the Altroz, Tiago and Tigor. The said motor produces 86 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque, and will likely be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission, along with an optional automatic gearbox.

5. Expected Price & Rivals

Tata is expected to launch the production-ready HBX from a starting price of around Rs 4 – 5 lakh, and the car will go on to rival the likes of other crossover-styled hatchbacks including the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, as well as the Mahindra KUV100 NXT. It will also be joined by a new rival from Hyundai later.