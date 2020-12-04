Tata Harrier Sales Up By 190% In November 2020

The Tata Harrier was on the receiving end of a major update earlier this year, which saw it gain BS6-compliance, 30 PS more power, as well as a range of new features

Tata Motors managed to sell a total of 2,210 units of the Harrier SUV in the month of November 2020, which means that the mid-size SUV recorded a massive year-on-year sales growth of 190 per cent as compared to the same month last year, in which Tata could only sell 762 units of the SUV.

That being said, the Harrier emerged as the biggest grower in the mid-size SUV segment in terms of year-on-year sales last month. As compared to its direct rivals, the Harrier finished second, only behind the MG Hector, while it outperformed the Mahindra XUV500 as well as the Jeep Compass by quite a margin.

However, the Harrier couldn’t keep up with some of its more affordable rivals, and ended up taking the sixth spot in the mid-size SUV sales list last month. Talking about the car, Tata currently offers the Harrier with a sole 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that belts out 170 PS of maximum power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional torque converter auto.

On the feature front, the Harrier comes equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, a digi-analogue multi-info display instrument cluster, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, rain-sensing wipers and much more.

The safety features on offer with the Harrier include six airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, Electronic Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Roll Over Mitigation, Brake Disc Wiping, Hydraulic Brake Assist, Hydraulic Fading Compensation, rear parking sensors, a reverse parking camera and more.

Tata currently retails the Harrier at a starting price of Rs 13.84 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 20.30 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. Apart from the Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass and the MG Hector, the Tata SUV also faces competition from the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster etc.