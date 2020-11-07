Tata Harrier managed to garner nearly 2,400 units in October 2020 as against 1,258 units during the same month in 2019 with 91 per cent growth

Tata Motors introduced the Harrier back in January 2019 and it created plenty of buzz due to it being the first product underpinned by the OMEGA platform and the first product to have drawn design influence from the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy. The Harrier’s sales numbers were decent in its first full year but Tata took the opportunity ahead of the BSVI deadline to bring in an updated version.

Earlier this year, Tata launched the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon alongside the all-new Altroz and Nexon EV. The MY2020 Harrier came about as an improvement over its predecessor in a number of ways as subtle cosmetic updates and new features were added to the lineup. Moreover, the arrival of Dark Edition and new trims did help Harrier to post good sales over time.

In October 2020, the Harrier registered close to 2,400 units as against 1,258 units during the same month last year with a massive 91 per cent growth. Tata Motors has just introduced the Camo edition of the Harrier to lure in more customers during this festive season while the three-row version of Harrier, the Gravitas, is only expected to arrive in the early parts of next year.

The Harrier has the Jeep Compass as its closest rival. The premium SUV is the sole contributor for the brand’s volumes in India and despite the moves to expand its range with new variants and special editions, its monthly sales numbers did not improve dramatically in recent times. Last month, 832 units of the Compass were sold against 854 units during the same period last year with 3 per cent de-growth.

In comparison, the Harrier managed to garner more nearly thrice as much the Compass did last month. Jeep is certainly working on a facelifted Compass and it could be launched in India sometime next year. The mid-life refresh will have a range of cosmetic updates to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation.

Moreover, new features and technologies could be added to spice things up a bit with a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.