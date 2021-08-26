Tata Harrier Gets New Daytona Grey Colour With Black Alloy Wheels

Tata Harrier has gained Daytona Grey shade at the expense of Telesto Grey; currently five colours are on offer

Tata Motors has regularly been updating its passenger vehicles with the announcement of new variants or special editions to bring a refreshed vibe into the mix. The facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon in early 2020 within a few years of their initial launch have paved the way for the brand garnering consistent sales tally in recent times.

Resultantly, Tata has been a mainstay in the third position in the overall manufacturers’ sales table every month of late. Earlier this year, Tata introduced the three-row Safari born out of the Harrier to address the growing competition in the mid-size SUV segment and it has been well received amongst customers.

As for the Harrier, it received the 2021 Dark Edition not too long ago and now a new colour scheme known as the Daytona Grey has been added to the mix. However, its arrival meant that the Telesto Grey has been discontinued. Currently, the Harrier is retailed with Calypso Red, Orcus White, Camo Green (Camo Edition) and Oberon Black (Dark Edition) shades.

The Calypso Red and Orcus White can be specified with two-tone black roof as well. The Daytona Grey looks similar to the one in the Safari and it appears to be a lighter shade of grey with blackened alloy wheels, making it the one amongst three hues to have black 17-inch wheels. The five-seater is available in an expansive range priced between Rs. 14.40 lakh and Rs. 21.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

It competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Renault Kiger and Skoda Kushaq in the highly competitive mid-size SUV space. Offered in XE, XM, XMA, XT, XT+, XTA+, XZ, XZA, XZ+ and XZA+ grades, the Harrier derives power from a 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced four-cylinder diesel engine pumping out 170 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

It is linked with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The equipment list comprises an 8.8-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, nine-speaker JBL audio, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with push button start, six airbags, HDC, ESC, reversing camera, steering wheel with mounted controls, semi-digital instrument console, etc.